Operation continues to locate croc attack victim in Batu Niah (Video)

MIRI (March 17): A search and rescue (SAR) operation continued today (March 17) for a woman who was attacked by a crocodile in Batu Niah near here.

The 43-year-old was fishing at Sungai Telong yesterday when she was attacked.

Batu Niah fire station chief Rary Benjie said a team of seven firefighters was deployed to the scene yesterday after a report came in at 12.10pm.

The operation today began at 7.34am.

According to Rary, the victim, identified as Demit Chagai, was fishing with her mother and aunt by the river when a crocodile suddenly attacked.

It is understood that Demit was then dragged into the water and disappeared.

She was described as wearing a red T-shirt and black trousers at the time of the incident.