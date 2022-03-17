Over 34 pct children in Malaysia given Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): A total of 1,209,694 children aged five to 11 or 34.1 per cent of the child population in the country have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,840,296 individuals or 91.3 per cent of the population have completed the Covid-19 vaccination, while 2,939,622 individuals or 94.5 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adult population, a total of 15,393,296 individuals or 65.4 per cent of the group have received the Covid-19 booster dose, and a total of 22,939,552 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the group have been fully vaccinated while 23,215,558 individuals or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 47,773 doses of vaccine were administered, with 12,788 as the first dose, 1,927 as second dose and 33,058 booster dose, bringing the cumulative total vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,328,203.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 105 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Perak recording the highest number at 21 cases, followed by Kedah (17), Johor (13), Selangor (12) and seven cases each in Pahang. and Kuala Lumpur.

Sabah and Melaka recorded five cases each, Penang (four), Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak and Terengganu with three cases each, while Kelantan and Perlis each recorded two cases and Putrajaya (one). — Bernama