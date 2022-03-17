PM’s adviser Azalina tests positive for Covid-19 in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has tested positive for Covid-19 via a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test conducted in Parliament.

Azalina revealed the result in a statement posted on her Twitter account.

“I apologise for the difficulties arising owing to this development and I request that anyone who dealt with me within 48 hour period earlier, can take the necessary Covid-19 test,” the Pengerang MP and human rights adviser to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Azalina attended the Dewan Rakyat meeting today.

Parliamentarians and their aides are required to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 screening on Monday and Wednesday during Dewan Rakyat sittings. – Malay Mail