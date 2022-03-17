Police: Eric Chang’s caregiver, husband further remanded until March 24

KUCHING (March 17): Suspected murder victim Eric Chang Wei Jie’s caregiver and her husband have been further remanded until March 24, said Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

The four-year-old was reported missing by his mother on March 7 at the Bintawa police station at 7.42pm, where she claimed he had disappeared on the same day at 9am.

On March 12, a Magistrates’ Court here remanded the caregiver and her husband until yesterday (March 16) under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment, or exposure of children.

On March 13, police said the case had been reclassified and would be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

This followed the caregiver admitting to police that morning she knew what actually happened to Eric.

She also claimed that Eric’s body had been dumped at Muara Tebas.

Based on her claims, a search operation was launched.

Joining the fifth day of the search in Muara Tebas today are police, Fire and Rescue Department, and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency personnel.