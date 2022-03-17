RM2 bln silica processing investment at KKIP

KOTA KINABALU (March 17): SBH Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd JAS has chosen Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) as its home to process silica that will be mined from Sikuati, Kudat.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who is also the Minister of Industrial Development, said the investment is to process silica into solar glass with the capacity of 2,4000 metric tons per day.

“The investment value is RM2 billion and the estimated job creation is 1,800 jobs for solar glass plant in KKIP and another 300 jobs for the silica sand processing plant in Sikuati.

“The solar gass manufacturing plant will be located on a 130.4-acre land at Industrial Zone 7 Phase 2, KKIP,” he said during the signing of a lease agreement between KKIP Sdn Bhd and SBH Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd on Thursday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor witnessed the signing ceremony.

“As we embark on the next phase of the KKIP journey, we aim to generate more high impact industries so that there will be more investments and jobs. This means that we continuously explore all viable targeted industrial sectors, including automotive, biotechnology, aerospace and logistics for our Free Economic Zone development contents.

“Therefore, we must work together to ensure and realise our important roles as enablers for investors to set up their investment timely and providing them with the right ecosystem.

“Specifically, I am referring to competitive cost of doing business, good connectivity and logistic, as well as readily available infrastructures,” added Dr Joachim.