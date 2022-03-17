Sarawak’s Covid-19 ICU bed utilisation rate up to 60.6 pct

KUCHING (March 17): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients rose to 60.6 per cent yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

This was the eighth highest in the country, exceeding the national rate of 57.9 per cent.

The state’s ICU bed usage for Covid-19 was 55.6 per cent on Sunday.

Kelantan topped the country’s Covid-19 ICU bed utilisation rate table at 75.9 per cent, while Labuan recorded the lowest rate at a mere 16.7 per cent.

Sarawak registered 1,555 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing its total number of infections to 283,018.

As of yesterday, the state’s death toll from Covid-19 stood at 1,650, of which, 349 were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

This week, the 18 to 29 age group in Sarawak continued to make up the most cases, contributing 24.5 per cent to the state’s total infections.

Also contributing over 20 per cent to the total cases was the 30 to 39 age group, standing at 22.7 per cent.

Those aged 80 and above recorded the lowest rate of new infections at 1.8 per cent.

As for the vaccination rate, Sarawak continued leading the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) with 65.7 per cent of children aged five to 11 being administered at least the first dose.

This was well ahead of the national rate of 34.1 per cent.

For the adolescents group of 12- to 17-year-olds, Sarawak’s 90.8 per cent vaccination rate was just below the national rate of 91.3 per cent.

Perlis had the highest vaccination rate at 105.4 per cent for this age group, while Sabah registered the lowest rate at 74.2 per cent.

Only 90.9 per cent of adults in Sarawak have been administered at least two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, quite a bit lower than the national rate of 97.5 per cent.

Klang Valley topped the adult vaccination rate table at 118 per cent, while Sabah’s 76.9 per cent was the lowest in the country.

In terms of total population, Sarawak registered a vaccination rate of 75.8 per cent, just below the national rate of 78.9 per cent.

Klang Valley’s 94.9 per cent vaccination rate for its total population placed it at the top of the table, while Kelantan remained at the bottom with just 61.3 per cent.

As of yesterday, more than 6.05 million vaccine doses were administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of these, over 2.37 million were first doses followed by more than 2.14 million second doses and over 1.53 million booster doses.

Yesterday alone, a total of 4,149 vaccine doses were given to individuals throughout Sarawak.

Of the total, 2,797 were first doses, followed by 136 second doses, and 1,216 booster shots.