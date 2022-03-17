Search for Eric Chang enters fifth day, moves further inland

KUCHING (March 17): The search for missing four-year-old Eric Chang Wei Jie entered its fifth-day today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the search will be focused along the riverbanks at Muara Tebas to take advantage of the current low tide.

Team members will search between 1km and 1.5km inland.

Also taking part in the operation is Bomba’s K9 detection unit and the police.

The operation is also expected to be conducted along the river once the tide has come in.

Yesterday, searchers failed to find any clues on Eric’s whereabouts.

The search in Muara Tebas started on Sunday after his caregiver, who was arrested earlier, admitted to police that she knew what actually happened to Eric.

Police then reclassified the case from Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment, or exposure of children to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.