Student calls on state govt to help in her MyKad application

LAWAS (March 17): A Form Five student of a secondary school in Limbang, Nicole Marsia Mohamad Peri, is calling on the state government to facilitate her MyKad application so she can apply for placement in a local university.

Currently sitting for her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exam, Nicole Marsia has nowhere to turn to, especially now as she is running out of time to apply for a place in the university.

“I am very worried that when I finish my examination on March 22, I would not be able to apply for a place in a local university (IPTA) as I do not have an IC.

“The application to enter IPTA has been open for a while, and it will be closed on March 31,” she told reporters in Limbang yesterday.

Nicole Marsia, whose dream is to become an engineer, does not have a MyKad even though she was born in Malaysia and her father is a local.

She is a bright student who obtained 4As in her SPM trial exam last year.

Her father Muhamad Peri Lasong, who is a Lun Bawang, said that he and his Filipino wife got married in 2003 and registered their marriage under Lun Bawang custom before he converted to Islam.

“When my daughter was born in 2004, I became a guarantor to my wife because her passport needed to be stamped monthly. We decided to convert to Islam in 2017 to ease our ‘nikah’ (marriage) registration and then register our daughter’s birth,” he said.

Muhamad said that he and his wife had gone to the Home Ministry (KDN) office in Putrajaya and JPN Kuching in 2019.

Previously, the couple had received a letter from KDN Putrajaya in Sept 2020 that requested them to change Nicole Marsia’s birth certificate to include Muhamad’s name.

“The first birth certificate was issued in 2004 for my daughter but she was listed as non-citizen even though we had a legal marriage according to the Lun Bawang custom,” he said.

He added that all documents requested by KDN Putrajaya had been sent there last year for application of a MyKad.

However, until today, they had not received any reply from KDN.

“We are hopeful that the relevant authority can help us speed up the process for my daughter’s application, especially because she wants to continue her studies at university,” he said.

He also hoped that Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah would be able to assist them.