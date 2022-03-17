S’wak Health director: Rise in Covid cases among kids due to unvaxxed status

KUCHING (March 17): Sarawak has recorded an increase in the number of young Covid-19 patients in category 3 to 5 from March 1, said state health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

He attributed this to them either not vaccinated or yet to be vaccinated.

“Yes, there is an increase of cases among children starting from March 1 because many of them are not vaccinated or yet to be vaccinated,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“Total paediatric Covid-19 patients (Category 3 to 5) admitted from Feb 1 to March 1 were 102 between 0 and 11 years old, and 14 aged 12-17 years.”

On March 12, the Health Ministry in a Twitter post said that there was a surge in the number of children (aged 0 to 12 years) being admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) due to Covid-19 since February.

“Child admission to the PICU ward due to Covid-19 infection increased by 94 per cent for categories 3 to 5, with a significant increase for category 4 by 200 per cent and category 5 by 125 per cent.

“Children are now at greater risk of getting Covid-19 infection as those aged 11 and under have not received proper protection compared to the higher age group who have been vaccinated.”

The ministry emphasised the importance for children aged five to 11 years to get vaccinated under PICKids, especially since the country is about to transition into the endemic phase with eased restrictions.