Teo cleared of 146 money laundering charges after paying RM30 mln compound

KOTA KINABALU (March 17): A former deputy director of the Sabah State Water Department was cleared of 146 money laundering charges after the Sessions Court here on Thursday pronounced that the previous order of a discharge not amounting to an acquittal on him be warrant as discharged and acquitted.

In his decision, judge Abu Bakar Manat freed Teo Chee Kong, 57, based on the new development of this case and the confirmation given by the prosecution that they will no longer wish to prosecute Teo and no further or no more pending investigations against him.

Apart from that the judge also held that since there was no objection from the prosecution that the status of discharge not amounting to an acquittal given by the court on February 18 to be warrant as discharged and acquitted.

“Therefore this court pronounce that the discharge not amounting to an acquittal ordered on February 18 given earlier be warrant to discharged and acquitted.

“As such Teo Chee Kong is now ordered by this court discharged and acquitted from all 146 charges,” the judge ruled.

Teo was charged under Sections 4 (1) (a) and 4 (1) (b), both of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 and Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The first 78 charges alleged Teo of possessing the lands obtained from illegal activities through 78 transactions of transferring ownership worth RM12,705,203.70.

The other 68 counts accused Teo of possessing cash amounting to RM7,930,810.48 which were 5,952,050 of Malaysian Ringgit and RM1,978,760.48 from foreign currency and also cash of RM12,287,240.07 at financial institutions.

The charges stated that Teo had committed the alleged offences at separate locations at land district offices and bank branches here, Penampang and Beaufort between 2005 and 2016.

In Thursday’s proceedings, counsel Ram Singh, who represented Teo, confirmed that they had filed a letter on Wednesday requesting for Thursday to mention to update the status of his client’s case.

“My client has fully settled the Notice of Compound of RM30 million within the period stipulated by him to do so.

“We have also received a letter from prosecution dated March 10 stating that the prosecution did not intend to prosecute further the same charges and all the charges against Teo and that all the charges against him is hereby discontinued and no further action be taken in relation to the 146 charges against him,” he explained.

Ram further said that on Wednesday before the High Court here, the prosecution

confirmed that the agreement of the defence that the Forfeiture of Property in relation to lands belonging Teo and also bank accounts belonging Teo and his son and all other restrictions pertaining to the properties and assets overseas to be revoked and released to Teo and family members.

“Further, the prosecution confirm before the High Court that all matters pertaining to charges and properties in Malaysia, Singapore and New Zealand be discontinued.

“In light of the latest developments may I pray and put on record that the proceeding on February 18 that was recorded in the Notes of Proceedings as discharged not amounting to an acquittal be now refer to as discharged and acquittal. We wish that the warrant of discharge be given to Teo,” the counsel further said.

In reply, the prosecution confirmed that the Goverment of Malaysia have received RM30 million paid by Teo as compound under Section 92 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUA) 2001.

The prosecution also confirmed the facts related to the proceeding in High Court here on Wednesday as mentioned by Teo’s defence counsel and confirmed that the prosecution had issued one letter to Teo dated March 10 which stated that the prosecution no longer wish to further prosecute Teo for the same charges and will no longer going to further investigate and take any actions related to the properties belonging Teo and his family in Malaysia, Singapore and New Zealand.

The prosecution further said that pertaining to the request by Teo’s counsel for discharge and acquittal, the prosecution raised no objection and left it to the court to decide.

Meanwhile, according to Ram, the High Court here had ordered for the Forfeiture of Property on lands as by virtue of the agreement from both the prosecution and counsel, the application related to the lands belonged Teo was withdrawn, whereas on the overseas properties that were granted restriction orders on October 19 and December 13, both in 2017, be revoked with immediate effect.

Ram also said that as for the Forfeiture of Property on bank accounts, similar order was made since the representation had been accepted, the case was therefore withdrawn.

On February 18, the Sessions Court here had given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to Teo from all the said charges.

Also on the same day, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had issued a RM30 million compound to Teo.

Counsel Kimberly Ye and Chen Wen Jye also represented Teo.