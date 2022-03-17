With Ramadan looming, Khairy urges Malaysians to convince elderly parents to get vaxxed, boosted to mitigate Covid risk

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): With the fasting month of Ramadan less than a month away, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today reminded Malaysians to get the elderly boosted, as those who don’t are at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Khairy said senior citizens who are unvaccinated or have yet to get their booster shot are at a higher risk of dying from Covid-19, citing the latest Covid-19 death stats up to March 16.

“Yesterday (March 16), a total of 105 Covid-19 related fatalities were reported, yet the hospital and intensive care unit remained under control.

“But I want to bring deaths down too. Graph clearly shows: if you’re 60 & above you need to get boosted to protect from the worst outcome of Covid: death. Convince your elders to get boosted,” he wrote.

Previously, recipients of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine aged 18 and above, as well as all vaccine recipients aged 60 and above had been given an extension to get their booster shots before their “fully vaccinated” status lapsed.

Full vaccination privileges will be revoked from Sinovac vaccine recipients, as well as those aged 60 and above, if they do not obtain a booster dose by March 31. — Malay Mail