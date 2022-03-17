Zahid says new mandate necessary but must be under the advice of PM, at Agong’s discretion

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that while a fresh mandate from the people is vital, a general election can only be held at the advice of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a press conference during the 2021 Umno General Assembly, he said that the mood from the speakers of the party’s wings unanimously agreed that its political machinery had to gear up on the possibility of an early general election.

“When all the three wings (of Umno) mentioned that a new mandate must be gained in a certain period of time under the advice of the prime minister to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“But as the party president, it is a political plan and the truth is that constitutional will and the power of Yang di-Pertuan Agong must to be respected,” he told reporters.

Yesterday, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said this year would be the right time to call the 15th general election (GE15), as the voting patterns of recent state elections suggested Barisan Nasional (BN) — a coalition where Umno is the chief — could win big.

Mohamad — who is also known as Tok Mat — during his opening speech for the general assembly of Umno’s Women, Youth and Puteri Wings yesterday, said the party should “strike at enemies when they are weak”, in reference to the dismal performance of rivals, Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan, in the Melaka, Sarawak, and Johor state elections.

The 2021 Umno General Assembly started yesterday for the party’s wings and will conclude on Saturday.

The party is currently riding a wave of confidence after its performance in the recently concluded Johor state election. — Malay Mail