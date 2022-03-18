1,316 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, two deaths including one BID

KUCHING (March 18): Sarawak today recorded 1,316 new Covid-19 cases with two deaths including one brought in dead (BID).

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update said that the BID case was of an 84-year-old woman from Serian who was brought to the Serian Hospital on March 13. She had hypertension and a heart disease.

The second death was recorded at the Sarawak General Hospital on March 27, involving a 55-year-old woman with hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and a chronic kidney disease.

Out of today’s new cases, 393 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 912 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), four in Category 3 (with lung infection), six in Category 4 (with lung infection requiring oxygen support), and one in Category 5 (with lung infection requiring ventilator support).

This brought the cumulative number of cases to date to 285,818.

Kuching remained on top with 531 new cases followed by Miri with 158 cases, Bintulu (106), Sibu (89), Samarahan (74), Serian (45), Sarikei (44), Bau (38), Saratok (19), Tanjung Manis (17), Limbang (15), Sri Aman (14), Asajaya (13), Tebedu (13), Betong (12), Kabong (12), Mukah (11), Pusa (10), Pakan (10), Dalat (9), Kanowit (9), Lawas (8), Subis (8), Daro (7), Meradong (7), Simunjan (6), Matu (5), Telang Usan (4), Beluru (4), Kapit (3), Lubok Antu (3), two cases each in Lundu, Marudi, Belaga, Tatau and Julau; and one each in Selangau and Bukit Mabong.

The DTI Semuja 3 Cluster in Serian recorded two new cases today, while the other four active clusters in the state did not register any new cases.

Meanwhile, SMDC revealed that 14 standard operating procedure (SOP) compounds have been issued by the state police today, all in Kuching, for failure to check in via MySejahtera before entering premises.