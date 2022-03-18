596 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 18): Sabah recorded 596 new Covid-19 cases on Friday with no fatality.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the percentage of sporadic infections remained high, at 66 per cent.

“A total of 581 or 97.48 per cent of the 596 new cases on Friday were in Category 1 and 2, five cases in Category 3 and ten in Category 4.

“No new cases were recorded in Category 5 today,” he said.

Two more clusters, the Kluster Jalan Apas Batu Lima in Tawau and the Kluster Loboh Nabawan in Nabawan, ended on Friday.

Nineteen clusters are still active in Sabah.