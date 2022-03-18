All eyes on Umno General Assembly today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 18): All eyes will be trained on the 2021 Umno General Assembly today, and after two years, it will be held face-to-face.

Last year’s assembly was held in hybrid form, while it was not held in the previous year following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The assembly, with the participation of 5,571 delegates, is seen as important for the party, which is over 70 years old, to determine its direction in facing the challenges of political instability, as well as preparations for the 15th General Election (GE15).

It will begin with the hoisting of the party flag, Sang Saka Bangsa, scheduled for 8 am at Plaza Merdeka of the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL), and followed by an inspection of the guard-of-honour by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Then, Ahmad Zahid will open the assembly at Dewan Merdeka at 9am, to be followed by a debate session and concluded by the winding-up session.

The four-day assembly, starting Wednesday, is in line with the Covid-19 situation, and is held in compliance with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) including the wearing of face masks as well as physical distancing.

On Wednesday, the party’s three wings – Wanita, Youth and Puteri – were simultaneously opened, followed by their assemblies on Thursday, which saw strict monitoring by the Ministry of Health (MoH) through the State Health Department.

Overall, the delegates from the three wings emphasised the preparation of the party machinery in facing GE15, following the success of Barisan Nasional and Umno in winning two state elections, in Melaka and Johor, recently.

This year’s edition has been more lively compared with last year, complete with exhibition booths by government agencies, as well as food trucks selling food and beverages. — Bernama