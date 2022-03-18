Alternative charge saves life of cellphones seller

KOTA KINABALU (March 18): A seller of cellphones escaped the hangman’s noose after the prosecution offered an alternative charge of possessing syabu to him at the High Court here on Friday.

Mohamad Sharulhafizi Mohd Salleh, 27, had pleaded guilty before Judicial Commissioner Wong Siong Tung to the alternative charge under Section 12 (2), punishable under Section 39A (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The alternative charge was offered by the prosecution to the accused after his representation to the deputy public prosecutor’s office was accepted.

Mohamad Sharulhafizi’s original charge was under Section 39B (1) (a) of the same Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same Act.

The indictment carries the death sentence or life imprisonment and if not sentenced to death, the accused could be punished with whipping of not less than 15 strokes, upon conviction.

Mohamad Sharulhafizi was alleged to have trafficked in 78.92 grams of syabu at a carpark behind a shopping mall in Menggatal about 12.30pm on October 2, 2018.

The court fixed March 24 for the sentencing of the accused, who was represented by counsel Abdul Fikry Jaafar Abdullah.

In another High Court here, a self-employed foreign man was ordered to enter his defence for allegedly trafficking in 73.18 grams of syabu.

Judicial Commissioner David Leonard Shim made the order on Benhar Hasan, 43, after the court ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the accused.

Benhar had allegedly trafficked in the syabu at a premises in Sipitang at 9.07am on July 12, 2017.

The court set May 20 to enter his defence.

Benhar, who was defended by counsel Faezah Abby Ibnu, will be the sole defence witness.

The prosecution had called six witnesses to testify against the accused.