Bomba: No sign of Eric Chang on sixth day of search operation

KUCHING (March 18): The search operation for four-year-old Eric Chang has been called off at 6pm today after the sixth day of no signs of his whereabouts.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the search operation for the day focused on the surrounding areas near Bukit Lasak.

Search team members also searched along the coastline of Muara Tebas.

The search covered a distance between 1 to 1.5km by land as they took advantage of the current low tide.

Although today’s effort was heavily constricted by the unfavourable weather conditions, the police and Bomba continued to earnestly perform their duty.

The search operation will continue tomorrow.

The search in Muara Tebas started on Sunday after his caregiver, who was arrested earlier, admitted to police that she knew what actually happened to Eric.

Police then reclassified the case from Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment, or exposure of children to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.