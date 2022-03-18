Cop found dead in Miri with gunshot wound

LAWAS (March 18): A policeman was found dead with a gunshot wound at Jalan Hilltop in Miri around 8pm yesterday.

In a statement today, Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said police received a distress call from the public around 8.30pm informing of an accident involving a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle.

“A team of police immediately rushed to the scene and initial investigation revealed that a policeman had been found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

“The police are carrying out a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident,” he said.

Hakemal appealed to the public not to speculate on the incident as this might interfere with the investigation.

He also called on members of the public who may have information related to the incident to go to nearest police station or contact Insp Mohd Firdaus Hanafiah Zulkifley on 085-433730.

Earlier when contacted, Hakemal said the deceased was found in the 4WD, which had skidded and crashed into a tree.

He said when the body was moved from the 4WD, a gunshot wound was discovered.

“The victim’s gun was also found at the scene,” he said.

He added at present the police have classified the case as sudden death pending a thorough investigation and post-mortem.