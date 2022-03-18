Covid-19: Niosh offers free basic indoor air quality assessments for SMEs

KUCHING (March 18): The Ministry of Human Resources, under its Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM) programme, is offering free Basic Indoor Air Quality Assessment to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The free service aims at improving ventilation at workplaces to curb the spread of Covid-19, and will be offered through the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh).

Niosh chairman Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong in a statement yesterday said the initiative will involve over 300 SMEs.

“The World Health Organisation has said that Omicron is capable of infecting faster than all previous variants.

“Therefore, proactive action needs to be taken by all business companies to help stop transmission,” he said.

According to him, Niosh technical specialists will conduct an initial inspection at the workplace.

Preliminary inspection reports at work and basic monitoring of indoor air quality will be provided with proposed improvements on how to improve indoor air quality, he said.

Ugak also acknowledged the SME sector as the backbone of Malaysia’s economy, and as such, the welfare of this group requires special attention.

SMEs are urged to contact Niosh to obtain the free service. Queries can be sent to cmc@niosh.com.my.