Disabled utilising online platforms to market handicrafts

KUALA LUMPUR (March 18): Eng Kim Loong, 65, contracted polio at the age of nine, which left him paralysed in both legs.

But he fought back, refusing to let his disability be a disability in his ability to be self-reliant by turning to basketry to earn his livelihood.

Though pieces of baskets can be machine-made and then joined, a true basket must be made by hand. And that is the creativity and joy for Kim Loong, who has mastered the art of basket-weaving over the past 30 years.

So far, baskets and swings made of rattan are the only items he produced, with his business conducted from home and made-to-order.

“My customers would usually call or come over to my house to place their orders,” he told Bernama when met at the National Craft Day 2022 (HKK 2022) at Kuala Lumpur Craft Complex, Jalan Conlay, here recently.

Oblivious to his surroundings at the Kuala Lumpur Craft Complex, Kim Loong was seated on the floor while weaving with nimble fingers, thin bamboo strips to produce intricate rattan baskets. The basketry artist has a natural flair for it given his wealth of experience in the craft.

A gifted weaver, Kim Loong, who resides in Wangsa Maju has not attended any training courses in rattan weaving, as he only learned through observation from other weavers, including working for others to produce the woven craft.

He said the process of weaving a basket usually takes about two hours while for a baby cradle using full rattan takes two days, depending on the size and design as requested by the customer.

On his monthly income from his handicraft sales, the self-employed father of two said that his income is based on sales derived from customers’ orders.

“It’s not fixed and I used to get RM700 a month. I don’t have a shop, I only work at home and only produce once I receive orders from customers who either call me or go directly to my house,” he said, adding that the price of a basket started from RM95 while a full set of rattan swing costs about RM480.

Besides teaching basketry on request, Kim Loong said his participation in workshops, exhibitions, etc are also made possible with the assistance of certain parties including HKK 2022 (Feb 23 to March 7).

Online platforms

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic has shifted everything from how we live our lives to how we do business. It has forced entrepreneurs to look at digital media in a new light.

Against this background, President of Persatuan Usahawan Internet Malaysia, Mohd Azrul Mohd Nor told Bernama in an interview, people with disabilities (OKU) should leverage the online platform to market their products as demand for handicraft is not limited to the domestic market.

“Many initiatives are available for entrepreneurs to grow their business by using the social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. At the same time, products can be marketed through the e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.

“To date, many disabled people have marketed their products. However, more should be done to help them by launching campaigns to buy their handicraft. Their products will gain wider exposure through increased online participation,” he said, adding that the association also conducts online courses for OKU entrepreneurs and those interested can register at http://ahli.puim.org.my

Noting that people with disabilities are faced with various challenges and difficulties in marketing their products online, Mohd Azrul said, at present, no special focus is made to regularly coordinate and monitor the OKU’s virtual involvement.

“This group is confronted with the challenges to fully utilise the digital platform in their business especially in inventory management and marketing. The OKU should be given training in skills enhancing and product sales,” he said.

At the same time, the e-commerce platform should be empowered for the OKU who conducts handicraft business as it will go a long way in uplifting their economy in the post Covid-19 era.

“This platform also provides an avenue and opportunity for producers of unique and creative products to be competitive. As such, continuous efforts must be made to ensure the OKU traders adopt a creative business approach and open up to available opportunities,” he said.

Market study, in-depth research

In empowering OKU handicraft, the Welfare Department (JKM) also focuses on similar efforts including conducting in-depth study on online platforms before any initiative is undertaken.

In this regard, JKM’s deputy director general (operations), Fatimah Zuraidah Salleh said, before a project is implemented, the department has to identify the strength of each handicraft produced.

“All products must go through numerous inspections – quality, stocks and quantity – for quality control to ensure compliance to all requirements. Given the uncertainties brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the platform to be used must be carefully studied.

“However, handicraft products such as paintings have their own fans. Response from the corporate sector has also been encouraging,” she noted.

OKU handicraft products also caught the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when he officially launched the OKU Day (Persons with Disabilities Day) on Dec 3, 2021.

JKM, she said will continue to intensify efforts in promoting OKU handicraft works including collaborating with various parties to create an online platform for the purpose.

“To compete in the open market is not easy given the availability of many established and renowned brands, but we will continue with our promotion efforts for the OKU,” she said.

On OKU’s involvement which is seen lacking in exhibitions or activities to promote Malaysian made handicraft, Fatimah Zuraidah hopes that the relevant agencies could work hand in glove by giving opportunities for people with disabilities to join in.

“The Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation Development (Kraftangan Malaysia) is welcomed to initiate early discussions on the OKU’s involvement in promoting their handicraft products. This will indirectly help boost the OKU’s income,” she added.

ProWell Project

Various initiatives have been undertaken by JKM to market OKU handicraft products, which include ProWell Project, a social enterprise initiative under the department’s Productive Welfare Division that provides economic empowerment.

The project, which caters for groups with special needs, incorporates the principles of social innovation, inclusive development and social entrepreneurship.

The ProWell Welfare Centre, sited at the Industrial Training and Rehabilitation Centre in Bangi was set up in 2016 as a hub for research and development (R&D) for OKU products, product collection, packaging, distribution, quality control, product gallery and training centre for the department’s target groups.

So far the ProWell Project has produced over 200 types of handicraft products such as Songket and Batik. However, based on current sales trends, 24 hot items have been identified as on high demand and are marketed through ProWell’s Facebook and Instagram as well as on Shopee.

ProWell also promotes OKU products through other online platforms such as my@. As at end of this month, ProWell products are sold on Shopee through prowellproject account. For a start, several selected hot items will be sold through the platform.

‘To date, OKU products are marketed and promoted not only through exhibitions at the agency and ministry levels but also in Dubai, Berlin, New York and Paris. The promotion is conducted through working visits of the senior management of the ministry and department. Among the popular products are Songket Bag, Songket Pencil Case, Songket Phone Casing, Songket Pouch and Songket Folder.

As of March last year, ProWell Project has assisted 325 OKU participants in generating their income as well as setting up their own business.

Community-based rehabilitation

Fatimah Zuraidah also touched on the economic empowerment programme at the Rehabilitation in Community Centre (PDK), which encourages the OKU to be self-reliant, in addition to boosting the economic sector through business activities.

“The Seri Malindo PDK in Melaka and the Wakaf Tapai PDK in Terengganu are among the organisations that are actively promoting the economic empowerment programme by setting up a tailoring workshop for OKU training and empowerment activities for self-reliance,” she said.

Fatimah Zuraidah said so far, Seri Malindo PDK and Wakaf Tapai PDK are actively promoting their services and products through the mass media, Facebook, blogs (serimalindo.blogspot.com), Shopee, Camdy, Craft E- Shopee, and E-Craft Bazaar.

“Seri Malindo PDK and Wakaf Tapai PDK have also expanded their operations by setting up Koperasi Usahawan PDK Berhad and Koperasi Komuniti Cakna Wakaf Tapai Marang Berhad to promote and introduce OKU products. The cooperatives also serve to train the OKU in business,” she said.

As a result of the promotion, both PDKs have been receiving local and foreign visitors as well as securing orders from various parties. — Bernama