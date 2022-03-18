Dismissing Pakatan as an imposter, Zahid says Umno is the real reformist

KUALA LUMPUR (March 18): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) promise of bringing reform agenda to the table while the coalition was in the driving seat of the country’s administration, was mere chants and war cry on their way to grab those top positions in the government.

“God willing, when we are back in power, there will be no such thing as political vendetta,” he said during the party’s Umno General Assembly 2021 at World Trade Center (WTC) here today.

He said despite PH having to sing their chants of upholding integrity as their main principle, they were the ones who took in “traitors” in their side ― referring to PKR fielding two former Umno state assemblymen who eventually lost in their seats that they contested in the Melaka state election.

“We have mentioned the betrayal of the jumping from one party to another several time before. Indeed, it is a betrayal of the trust of the people and party members who are working hard to win each of our MPs,” he added.

Swamped with confidence after a recent clean sweep in two state elections, Zahid reiterated calls to dissolve the Parliament but must be under the advice of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong discretion.

He also called for political institutional reform and claimed that Umno MPs have voiced out the need for Anti Party Hopping Act and Political Donation Act.

“In this regard, Umno must come forward boldly to talk about the reform of political institutions, including the reform of Parliament and the State Legislative Assembly, to ensure that the voice of the people is dignified in the enactment of national and state laws,” he said.

The assembly started yesterday for the party’s Wings and will conclude on Saturday.

The party is currently riding a wave of confidence after its performance in the recently concluded Johor state election. — Malay Mail