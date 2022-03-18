Former magistrate gets 58 years’ jail, RM1.05m fine for corruption

KUANTAN (March 18): The Sessions Court today sentenced a former magistrate to a total of 58 years in prison and a fine of RM1.05 million, in default 72 months’ jail, after finding him guilty of six counts of soliciting and accepting bribes from a trader, about two years ago.

However, Mohamad Amin Shahul Hamid, 41, formerly a magistrate at the Lipis dan Raub court, only has to serve 12 years in prison after Judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain ordered the prison sentences to be served concurrently.

Ahmad Zamzani allowed a stay of execution on the sentence pending his appeal to the High Court and imposed an additional bail of RM25,000 with one surety bringing the total bail to RM50,000.

Mohamad Amin was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

In his judgement, the judge said Mohamad Amin’s defence was merely an afterthought and a bare denial that failed to raise reasonable doubt in its case. – Bernama