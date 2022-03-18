Group carries out plogging session at Bukit Kemuyang

SIBU (March 18): A total of 47 participants consisting Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) staff and Pertubuhan Belia Dayak Sarawak (Pebedas) Sibu members took part in a plogging session at Bukit Kemuyang yesterday.

The event was part of the Management and Environment Education Workshop organised by NREB here on March 16-18.

Participants picked up 821 pieces of various rubbish, including 100 used face masks.

The plogging session was held in connection with International Day of Forests, which is celebrated every year on March 21.

It also aimed to raise awareness of practising a healthy lifestyle by having a clean environment.

NREB controller of environmental quality Peggy Ronin Edin said this year’s theme for International Day of Forests is ‘Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption’.

Peggy, who also joined the plogging, hoped it would cultivate a love of cleanliness and respect for the environment among participants.

Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. It started as an organised activity in Sweden around 2016 and spread to other countries in 2018.