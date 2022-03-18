Indonesian Consul-General sees great potential for collaboration with Sibu

SIBU (March 18): Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia Raden Sigit Witjaksono began his two-day official visit here yesterday.

He said the visit is part of his duties to understand the people, culture, and various potential collaborations between Sibu and Indonesia.

“I see there are many potential activities in Sibu. I just met with SMC (Sibu Municipal Council) chairman (Clarence Ting) and we talked about friendship cities or sister cities.

“Then we will see lots of collaboration for mutual interests of both cities and we can have a closer and stronger relationship,” he told reporters during a river cruise yesterday evening.

The cruise was arranged by Mafrica general manager Dato Thomas Tieng.

Raden said since becoming consul general, he has discovered that Sarawak is very peaceful and there is much potential to be explored.

“We can work together and have stronger cooperation in a lot of aspects. We will have a new capital in East Kalimantan, and I think we will have a greater relationship in the future with lots of aspects to explore,” he said.

He added there are many stakeholders waiting for greater cooperation.