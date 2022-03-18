JKR issues notice on half-road closure from Mile 6 to 10 along Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (March 18): Public Works Department (JKR) here has issued a notice for all motorists to take note of the half-road closure from Mile 6 heading towards Mile 10 in Jalan Kuching-Serian.

According to a notice issued by JKR, the half-road closure will take effect from Sunday, March 20 to April 1 from 8pm to 5am.

“Road diversions and closures have to be carried out to give way for heavy machinery to conduct works which involved milling and resurfacing of the affected road,” it said.

” However, the road will be open as soon as possible should the works be completed ahead of its schedule,” it added.

JKR Kuching Division office will inform and update the public should there be any changes on the schedule of the works.

For any enquiries, JKR Kuching Division can be contacted at 016-8885761 or DAL HCM at 011-51620097 during office hours.