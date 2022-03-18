Kelabits mourn passing of trailblazer Henry Lian

MIRI (March 18): Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department Dato Gerawat Gala and his Kelabit community paid glowing tributes to the late Henry Lian, his former mentor and a trail-blazing Kelabit from Bario.

In a Facebook post, he said the late Henry, better known as Umong Raja among the Kelabit community, passed away in Kuching on March 14 and is survived by his wife Irene Lian and sons Glenn and Jake.

He said Henry was well respected in the Kelabit and Dayak communities and would be sorely missed by them and all those who knew him.

To the Kelabit community, Henry was a beacon and their first to secure a scholarship to study abroad for tertiary education that pave the way for him to have better life. He even earned a pilot’s licence along the way while studying in Ohio in the United States.

“He was a dear relative, friend and mentor to many from our Kelabit, Orang Ulu and Dayak communities – Henry was a trailblazer for many firsts in our community,” Gerawat posted on his Facebook page.

Henry was the founding president of Rurum Kelabit Sarawak, paving the way for the late Dato Marcus Raja, Gerawat himself, Dato Isaac Lugun and current president Dato Dr Philip Raja.

Henry was the first from their community to obtain a degree from overseas on scholarship, graduating from the University of Ohio, USA with a degree in Economics in 1963.

This pioneering Kelabit also bagged his pilot licence while studying in Ohio and his overseas education enabled him to become the first Dayak to hold a senior position in the Shell Group of Companies as Group Human Resource Director of Shell Malaysia until retirement.

He was seconded to the Sarawak State Government in 1998 as the Economic and Human Resource Advisor until his retirement a few years ago.

“He also was a mentor for me when I was working with Shell as General Counsel Shell Malaysia and he continued to come by my firm now and again and often shared his thoughts and visions for the community,” Gerawat reminisced.

Dr Philip in his message at his wake yesterday said the Kelabit community could not thank Henry enough for his contributions and the late Henry had big dreams for the Kelabit community and was far ahead of his time.

“He was a source of inspiration and beacon of hope to our community. He gave back and contributed to our Kelabit community at the height of his career which none of us at the time could match,” he said.

What was even more remarkable was the indomitable spirit in dealing with his illness and physical limitations after suffering a stroke 15 years ago which, according to Dr Philip, revealed his tenacity and inner strength to face life’s greatest challenge of a prolonged debilitating illness.

The funeral of the late Henry will be held in Kuching tomorrow.