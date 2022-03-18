Lorry crashes into ditch in Kota Samarahan, driver killed

KUCHING (March 18): A 54-year-old man died yesterday morning after the lorry he was driving overturned into a watery ditch in Kota Samarahan.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement identified the deceased as Phang Jan Loong from Siburan.

“The incident happened around 11am when the victim was heading from Asajaya to Sadong Jaya.

“Initial investigation indicated the lorry went out of control and veered off the road into a watery ditch,” he said.

He added the victim suffered injuries to his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.