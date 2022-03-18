Man gets two years’ jail for hitting a temple guard with plastic chair

KUCHING (March 18): A man was sentenced to two years in prison by the Sessions Court here today for seriously injuring a Chinese temple guard with a plastic chair.

The accused, Chong Kim Fook, 31, pleaded guilty when the charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and also liable to a fine or whipping upon conviction, was read to him by a court interpreter in Hakka.

According to the charge sheet, the self-employed man was charged with intentionally injuring the 65-year-old victim by hitting him with a plastic chair.

The assault was allegedly committed on Feb 10 at around 10.30am at a Chinese temple in Kenyalang Park here.

Based on the evidence of the case, the accused entered the temple on the day of the incident and took a teapot that was on the place of prayer to drink.

The victim, who is also the complainant, reprimanded the accused but was hit with a plastic chair.

As a result, the victim suffered bruises and broken fingers on his left hand, wounds on one hand and pain on the chest.

The victim then lodged a police report and the accused was later arrested on March 15 at about 9.50am.

Prior to sentencing, the accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, pleaded for a lighter sentence, stating that he had to work to support himself.

The accused also told the court that this was his first offence and he regretted the act, and applied for the sentence to be enforced from the date of his arrest.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan, however, requested that the accused be given a heavy sentence taking into account the public interest and the seriousness of the offence committed.

She also added that the heavy punishment would teach the public not to commit the same offence.

Judge Jason Juga then ordered the accused to be sentenced to two years imprisonment effective the date he was arrested on March 15, apart from imposing one whipping on the accused.