MMEA Bintulu seizes 700 logs believed from Papua New Guinea, 15 held

SIBU (March 18): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized 700 logs, believed to have been imported from Papua New Guinea, when it detained two barges and two tugboats around three nautical miles from Sungai Kemena, Bintulu yesterday.

MMEA Bintulu Zone director Capt Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said the operation around 6pm also saw 15 crew members – who were busily unloading goods onto the barges – being held.

He said the suspects, including the two captains, are aged between 23 and 56.

Besides three local men, the others were eight Indonesians, two Indian nationals, and two Myanmar nationals.

“The results of the inspection found all the tugboats and barges failed to submit valid permits to unload the timber logs and also failed to submit the Form Port Clearance Authorisation from the authorities,” Mohd Khairol said in a statement.

He said the tugboats and barges were escorted to the Bintulu Maritime Zone Vessel Detention Centre for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967, which provides for a maximum five years in prison, or a fine not exceeding RM100,000, or both upon conviction.

Khairol said MMEA always welcomes information and complaints from the entire maritime community on any suspicious activities or incidents at sea.

Call MERS 999 or the Bintulu Maritime Zone Maritime Operations Centre on 086-314254.