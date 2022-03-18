On Day 6 of mission to find Eric Chang, searchers to focus on areas around Bukit Lasak

KUCHING (March 18): The search for suspected four-year-old murder victim Eric Chang Wei Jie entered its sixth day today.

According to a statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), today’s operation will focus on areas surrounding Bukit Lasak.

Search team members will also continue to look along the coastline of Muara Tebas.

The search will cover a distance of between 1km and 1.5km inland to take advantage of the current low tide.

Also taking part in the operation today are Bomba’s K9 detection unit and the police.

Weather conditions may complicate today’s efforts as the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has warned of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds across several areas of Sarawak until 1pm today, including in Kuching.

Searchers yielded no clues of Eric’s whereabouts yesterday.

The search in Muara Tebas began on Sunday after Eric’s caregiver, who was arrested earlier, admitted to police that she knew what actually happened to him.

Police then reclassified the case from Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment, or exposure of children to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.