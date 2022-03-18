Oriental Daily excels at World Chinese Press Influence of New Media

KUCHING (March 18): Oriental Daily has rated highly on several lists for the ‘2021 July-Dec World Chinese Press Influence of New Media’.

The national Chinese daily ranked second for the overseas category of ‘Influence of New Media’ and ‘Influence of Social Media’, as well as placed third on the list for ‘Social Media Interaction’ – overseas category.

The lists were assessed and compiled by China News Service, the Research Team of Communication University of China, as well as relevant fraternities.

Singapore’s Lianhe Zaobao topped the ‘Influence of New Media’ list for the overseas category, while Sin Chew Daily came in third.

The largest Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper also topped the ‘Influence of Social Media’ list for overseas category, while China Press was third.

Lianhe Zaobao also came in first in the ‘Social Media Interaction’ list for overseas category, while Thailand Headlines was second.

Apart from that, Oriental Daily also placed fifth on the ‘Social Media Radial Force’ list, seventh for the ‘Social Media Productive Force’ list, 13th for the ‘Website Influence’ list, and 11th for ‘Website Radial Force’ list.