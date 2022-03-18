Over 15.4 mln adults in Malaysia given Covid-19 booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR (March 18): A total of 15,425,524 individuals or 65.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose, as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 22,940,801 or 97.5 per cent of the group have been fully vaccinated while 23,216,630 or 98.7 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For children aged five to 11, a total of 1,221,990 individuals or 34.4 per cent of the group have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,841,412 individuals or 91.3 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated while 2,940,403 or 94.5 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 46,039 doses were administered, with 13,256 as first doses, 2,166 as second doses and 30,617 as booster doses, bringing the cumulative total vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,376,641.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 86 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Perak reporting the highest number at 16 cases, followed by Selangor 14 cases, Kedah (10), Melaka (eight), and Johor (seven).

Kelantan, Penang, Sabah, and Terengganu reported six cases each; Negeri Sembilan (four); Pahang (two); while one case was recorded in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama