Project to guide SMIs in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 18): Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (Pernas) signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with the Industrial Development and Research Department (DiDR) to help small and médium industries (SMIs) in Sabah.

The MoC will pave the way for SMIs in Sabah to receive guidance through the Be Your Own Boss (BYOB) project and RM400,000 grant assistance which is dubbed ‘Bantuan IKS’ (BAIKS).

The collaboration is aimed at aiding both Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera small entrepreneurs whose businesses were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also aimed at increasing the number of IKS entrepreneurs in Sabah to venture into business based on franchise and pre-franchise.

The BYOB project offers two programmes which are the Successful Women Entrepreneurship Engagement Talent (SWEET) for women and the Young Entrepreneurship Engagement Talent (YOUNITY) programme for youths.

Through the BYOB project, entrepreneurs have the opportunity to take part in structured training, business matching, financing and monitoring of business for six months after starting their business.

Pernas is targeting the creation of 1,000 franchises and pre-franchise through the two programmes.

Since the project was introduced, a total of 1,070 participants have registered as BYOB participants and RM19 million has been allocated for its implemention.

The Industrial Development Ministry (MID) will channel the grant to the successful entrepreneurs to join the BYOB project through its agency while DIDR will provide a fund of RM20,000 for each entrepreneur.

According to Pernas chairman Datuk Haji Zakaria Mohd Edris, it is estimated that 20 entrepreneurs in Sabah will benefit from the collaboration.

“The event today marked another commitment and initiative of Pernas in realizing its mandate in leading the franchise industry in Malaysia. Pernas is always looking for opportunities to work with government agencies, ministries, the private sector, industry players and non-governmental organizations in an effort to produce more entrepreneurs in general and boost the growth of the franchise industry,” he added.

With the total grants allocated by DIDR, Pernas will offer business packages from brands under the Business In Transformation (BIT) programme such as the Alap-Alap, Mr Doonat, Keropok Lekor Masyhur, Nuvis, Chik Satay, Eyda Ice-Cream and Rollie Café.

In the same programme, mock cheque was presented to seven pre-franchisors for the brands.

The ceremony was also attended by Tamin Zainal who is the Assistant Industrial Development Minister,

Adam Valentine who is the deputy permanent secretary II for the Industrial Development Ministry and Tseu Kei Yue who is the director of the Industrial Development and Research Sabah Department.