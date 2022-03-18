Remains of croc-attack victim found

MIRI (March 18): A body woman who went missing while fishing at Sungai Telong in Batu Niah on Wednesday was found yesterday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Batu Niah station chief Rary Benjie said the deceased, Demit Chagai, 43, is believed to be the victim of a crocodile attack, based on the condition of her body.

“The body was found around 1.30pm by villagers who were searching in the Telong Merah river area, some 300 metres where she was reportedly attacked by the crocodile,” he said.

Following the discovery, firefighters recovered the body and handed it over to police.

“The family has claimed the body and brought it back to their longhouse,” added Rary.

Demit was fishing with her mother and aunt at the river when she was said to have been pulled into the river by a crocodile.