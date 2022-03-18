Romanian ambassador discusses investment cooperation with Sarawak during courtesy call

KUCHING (March 18): Romanian Ambassador to Malaysia and Brunei Nineta Barbulescu discussed views on investment cooperation with Sarawak during a courtesy call on Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan yesterday.

The Deputy Premier of Sarawak received Barbulescu at his office in Wisma Sumber Alam.

According to a statement from the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), the visit aimed to strengthen the relationship between the state government and Romania.

“The meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes, also discussed and exchanged views on cooperation on investment in the state,” said the statement.

This was the ambassador’s first visit to Sarawak.

Among those present during the courtesy call were Deputy Minister for International Trade and Investment Datuk Dr Malcom Mussen Lamoh and Ministry of International Trade and Investment (Small and Medium Industry Development) advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.