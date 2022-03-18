Sandakan landowners cry foul over rezoning

SANDAKAN (March 18): A landowner here has cried unfairness when the Sandakan Municipal Council (SMC) intended to rezone his land at Jalan Airport, Mile 7 (Tinusa) and land at Sapagaya which are mostly planted with oil palm to a mangrove forest reserve.

Many landowners are also affected by SMC’s plan. Those lands are mostly planted with oil palm while some others were filled up with earth to a higher level where no sea water is reachable.

Landowner Datuk Peter Hii Chang Lik said that he and many other landowners are affected by SMC’s proposal. The nature and or purpose of the lands as stated in the titles had long been determined as agriculture purpose but also been zoned as Residential Medium zone for long period of time to allow them to develop the land into housing project at Tinusa, and whereby at Sapagaya for agriculture purpose.

“This is absolutely ridiculous. Those lands at Sapagaya have been developed into an oil palm estate over 15 years, whereas at Tinusa some areas were filled with earth to a higher level where sea water is not reachable. The re-zoning for all those lands to mangrove forest is baseless as mangroves are not able to grow without wet land and sea water

“What is SMC’s purpose and intention for rezoning? For the lands that had been developed, it is like rice that have been cooked – you cannot ‘un-cook the rice now’,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

Peter said that he had found out that two locations of his lands are affected by SMC’s proposal for rezoning when the council published the matter on its website and social media Facebook, one in Jalan Airport, Mile 7 (Tinusa) about 26 acres, involving his three land titles which were issued in 1973 and 1974.

He said SMC’s intention to re-zoning these lands from Residential Medium (RM) zone to mangrove forest reserve zone is depriving the interest of the landowners. There are more than 56 land titles affected. The whole pieces of land at Tinusa are catergorised as RM zone, but SMC’s intention only to re-zone the centre part of the lands as Mangrove Forest Reserve but a big portion heading the seaside still maintained as RM.

His other lands located at Sapagaya are also affected by the rezoning plan from an Agriculture Zone to Mangrove Forest Reserve Zone. Five of his lands measuring about 221 acres where titles were all issued in 1956 that he had purchased 15 years ago through public auction. It was the High Court in Sabah and Sarawak that had executed the Memorandum of Transfer to effect the sale. There is no explanation why rezoning 15 years later.

Those who are opposing to the plans were asked to fill in a form submitted to SMC which had heard the objection via Zoom on September 28 to 30 2021.

The meeting was chaired by the former president of SMC, Wong Foo Tin.

Peter, who attended the hearing, said SMC had only taken note of objections from the landowners.

On March 14, 2022, Peter received call from the Forestry Department requesting for land titles for verification purpose.

“I had voiced out my objection verbally as well as through my lawyer but it seems that SMC is insisting to rezone those lands. This is not fair. Government cannot take away and cannot deprive our rights and interest especially landowners had spent money and efforts on the lands over the years, some are producing fruits,” he said.

Peter said that even though he is still the rightful owner of the lands after rezoning, taking into account he purchased them at a high price in its category – Residential medium zone, and by converting the land into mangrove forest reserve will disallow landowners from developing any of the lands with property, or for agriculture or commercial purpose. Such re-zoning is a silent killer to deprive those lands.

Peter’s other pieces of lands in Sapagaya are also affected by the same problem, and this land that he had purchased 15 years ago has now been turned into an oil palm estate.

He questioned the rationale behind SMC’s plan to rezone when the lands are not wetlands with sea water reachable to mangrove forest reserve so as to develop mangrove forest.

“If we can grow oil palm trees on the land, it means that is not a wetland and it is impossible for mangrove vegetation to grow.

“Can hard land without sea water grow mangrove or not?” he asked SMC.

“Even if they rezone this area into a mangrove forest reserve, they cannot do anything with the lands as they are not suitable for mangrove vegetation.

“I think the affected landowners may take legal action. It is foreseeable landowners will suffer losses due to rezoning.

“If this is the way the government is treating landowners and investors; simply rezone people’s lands anytime they want, then who is going to invest here, and how is Sandakan ever going to be developed?” he added.