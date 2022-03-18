SESB to reduce power cuts caused by insulation woes

KOTA KINABALU (March 18): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) assures that it will continue to be committed in addressing the problem of electricity supply disruptions in Sabah and Labuan.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Ir. Ts. Mohd Yaakob Jaafar, explained that the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) for Sabah and Labuan in 2021 was 332 minutes per year for each customer.

“Based on records, 35 per cent of the total power disruptions at 11kV medium voltage level is due to tree branches touching electrical conductors or trees hitting lines, 16 per cent is due to intrusion by animals and 11 per cent is due to bad weather especially during storms, rain or lightning strikes” he said.

Mohd Yaakob also pointed out that illegal electricity connections which accounted for 25 per cent of the total interruptions were also identified as the main cause of power supply interruptions in low voltage systems and could invite short circuit problems including cases of electric shock.

He also pointed out that as of 2021, almost 49% per cent of the 11kV medium voltage power line network to distribution substations throughout Sabah is still using electrical conductors of the uninsulated type.

Due to the exposed (uninsulated) physical condition of the conductor, it is very sensitive when in contact with tree branches or fallen trees, and this condition is worse during bad weather especially during storms, rain, or lightning.

In addition, there are also cases of supply disruptions occurring when animals such as squirrels, rats, monkeys and snakes intruding into this medium voltage zone and come into contact with conductors and iron on the poles simultaneously, which will cause a short circuit.

“As a long-term solution, SESB is currently actively upgrading this uninsulated conductor line and this initiative costs millions of ringgit and requires some time to be implemented in phases.

“In addition, as a short-term solution, SESB has improved susceptible management by introducing the concept of concession care that focuses on areas that are often affected by electricity supply disruptions such as Tuaran, Keningau, Kota Marudu and Ranau,” he said in a press statement on Friday.

SESB, he added, is also evaluating other concepts such as the establishment of special task forces to resolve susceptible issues in areas with unique and distinctive challenges.

In relation to that, Mohd Yaakob also said that SESB with the support of the Special Task Force involving the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and the Energy Commission had allocated RM128 million until 2025 specifically for the replacement of uninsulated conductors and RM170 million until 2025 for susceptible management, installation of animal disturbance equipment and lightning protection equipment.

Through the implementation of these initiatives, SESB is targeting a reduction of between 30-50 per cent electricity supply disruptions by 2025 involving uninsulated conductors.