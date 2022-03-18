Sibu chamber sees ample opportunities for cooperation with Indonesia

SIBU (March 18): The Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) looks forward to better understanding between Sarawak and Indonesia to consolidate a foundation for regional cooperation.

Chamber president Dato Lau Cheng Kiong said in recent years Indonesia has shown a thriving new look and vibrant spirit, especially in economic innovation.

“This definitely is a big advantage and will give rise to ample opportunities and potential for trading activities and tourism-related investment between both nations,” he said during a courtesy call from Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono here today.

Being close neighbours, Lau said both Indonesia and Sarawak share a similar culture and understand each other quite well.

“The close relationship and cooperation in terms of trade, investment, cultural, and educational exchanges have further and will be continuously enhanced while the establishment of trading activities will be mutually beneficial to business, especially the small and medium industries,” he said.

“SCCCI will continue to play an important role to bring in new technology, train youngsters with special talents to attract more investment for the betterment of Sibu as a whole.”

On the courtesy call, Lau said the presence of Raden and his entourage proved the good relationship between Sarawak and Indonesia.

“I hope that through this dialogue session and exchange of ideas, Sibu businessmen will understand more about the latest developments in Indonesia and explore more investment opportunities,” he added.