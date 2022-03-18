Slight dip in Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients

KUCHING (March 18): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients dropped slightly to 59.2 per cent yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, this was the ninth highest rate in the country – slightly above the national rate of 58.7 per cent.

The state’s ICU bed usage for Covid-19 patients was 60.6 per cent on Wednesday.

Kelantan topped the ICU bed utilisation rate table at 77.8 per cent while Labuan remained at the bottom of the table at 16.7 per cent.

Sarawak recorded 1,484 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 284,502.

The state’s death toll from Covid-19 remained unchanged at 1,650, of which, 349 were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

In terms of the vaccination rate, Sarawak continued to lead the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) with 66.7 per cent of children aged five to 11 having been administered at least the first dose.

This was remarkably higher than the national rate of 34.4 per cent.

Other states and territories that also registered higher vaccination rates for children than the national rate were Melaka (45.7 per cent), Penang (43.6 per cent), Klang Valley (42.2 per cent), Johor (40.9 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (37.6 per cent), Labuan (37.6 per cent), and Perak (34.7 per cent).

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, Sarawak’s 90.8 per cent vaccination rate yesterday was slightly below the national rate of 91.3 per cent.

It was also the fourth lowest in the country.

Perlis topped the table with this age group at 105.4 per cent, while Sabah had the lowest rate at 74.2 per cent.

Only 90.9 per cent of Sarawak’s adults have been given at least two doses of the vaccine – way below the national rate of 97.5 per cent and the sixth lowest in the country.

Klang Valley recorded the highest vaccination rate for adults at 118 per cent, while Sabah stayed at the bottom with 76.9 per cent.

In terms of total population, Sarawak’s 75.8 per cent was the seventh lowest in the country, with the national rate standing at 78.9 per cent.

Klang Valley topped the table with 94.9 per cent of its total population having been administered at least two doses, while Kelantan had the lowest rate at 61.3 per cent.

As of yesterday, more than 6.05 million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of these, over 2.38 million were first doses, followed by more than 2.14 million second doses and over 1.53 million booster shots.