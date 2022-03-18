STU: Ensure children vaccinated ahead of school reopening Monday

KUCHING (March 18): Parents should take responsibility for getting their school-going children vaccinated ahead of school reopening Monday, says Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) president Adam Prakash Abdullah.

“We know the state education department, education offices, school administrations and teachers have prepared for the return of school children. They have made all the necessary preparations and taken precaution to keep schools safe for children,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“What’s left is for the parents to do their part to make sure that all children are fully vaccinated before schools reopen Monday.”

STU hopes teachers continue teaching and learning effectively while observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) even though the country has been declared in the endemic stage.

“Always advise the children to maintain good personal hygiene and wear their face masks at all times. STU wishes all teachers and children a great and safe schooling session,” said Adam.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) president Zulkiflee Sebli hoped schools will run out smoothly with adherence to set SOPs.

Though primary schools with over 600 pupils will practise rotation systems, parents should be grateful there is no home-based teaching and learning (PdPR).

For secondary school, the two-week long PdPR session is most likely due to the ongoing Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination.

“However, it is still unclear where secondary school teachers need to be at home or school during the two weeks,” he said.

“While we are excited and happy to be back in school, ensure the SOPs are followed. Parents and teachers must remind students to always follow SOPs at all times to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he stated and hoped parents would be open to sending their children back to school as most pupils have been vaccinated.

More importantly, KGBS hopes that no education institution cluster will emerge once schools reopen, he added.

Mimbar Permuafakatan Ibu Bapa Malaysia (Mapim) Sarawak president Datuk Rozalix Edi Wahab also hoped students are vaccinated before schools reopen.

The new school term will start March 21 for primary schools and two weeks later for secondary schools. Full face-to-face classes will resume without rotation from April 4, except boarding schools, students with special needs, transition classes, Forms One to Six, pre-university students, International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) students, and international examination students or equivalent.

Sports and co-curricular activities outside classrooms are also permitted.