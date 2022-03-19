A must for licensees to give back to villages near sand-extraction areas

KUCHING (March 19): The Sarawak government has made it mandatory for any company licensed to conduct sand extraction to contribute back to the villages close to the area of operation.

According to Land and Survey Department Sarawak director Datu Abdullah Julaihi, this initiative could assist the village security and development committees (JKKKs) of villages or areas where the sand-extraction is taking place.

He said this during the handing-over of cheques at a hotel in Miri on Thursday, where the department’s deputy managing director Awang Zamhari Awang Mahmood was also present.

In a statement issued by the Land and Survey Department, three villages located near the sand-extraction areas received donations of RM3,000 each from the licensed company.

Accepting the cheques were Yusree Zainuzzam representing Kampung Masjid in Kuala Baram, Tuai Rumah (longhouse chieftain) Asam Manggong of Rumah Sungai Pedada in Assam Paya, and Tuai Rumah Budin Sandai of Rumah Sindar, also in Assam Paya.

The contribution to each village derived from the social responsibility fund set up by Magna Focus Sdn Bhd, which is licensed to extract sand in Kuala Baram and parts of Batang (River) Baram.

The cheque presentation ceremony was held in connection with the ‘Landas Gives Back Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme’, meant to strengthen the relationship between the operation licensees, the villagers and also the Land and Survey Department Sarawak.