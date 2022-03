SIBU (March 19): Residents of Lane 18, Jalan Wong King Huo here had a rude shock when they discovered six dog carcasses dumped in a ditch by the side of a road in the area.

Initially, they thought they were dead pigs as African Swine Fever (ASF) was gripping the town but a closer look revealed carcasses of six dogs.

Residents said the carcasses were emitting foul smell, indicating they could have been dumped at the site for several days.

A police report was lodged.