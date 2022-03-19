DRB-Hicom invests RM32 bln to develop Automotive High-Technology Valley

KUALA LUMPUR (March 19): The government has announced a new investment of RM32 billion from DRB-Hicom Bhd to develop the Automotive High-Technology Valley in Proton City, Tanjung Malim, Perak.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the investment from DRB-Hicom would create 370,000 jobs during the development phase and 161,000 during the operational phase.

He said the performance of government-linked companies and government-linked investment companies was improving for 2021.

“For example, Petronas recorded a profit of RM48.6 billion (in 2021) against a loss of RM1.137 billion in 2020.

“The Employees Provident Fund distributed a 6.1 per cent dividend while Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera 4.1 per cent. These two dividends are the highest since 2018,” he said at the winding-up session of the Umno vice-presidents at the Umno 2022 General Assembly here today. – Bernama