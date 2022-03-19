Fatimah: Children who lost parents in tragedy to be given counselling, emotional support

KUCHING (March 19): Sarawak Welfare Department will continue to provide assistance to the three children whose Sarawakian parents were electrocuted at Cameron Highlands, Pahang on March 10.

Sarawak Minister of Women, Children and Family Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the tragic loss of their father Damian Senin, 46, and mother Ronwina Manbai, 35, must be traumatising for the young children aged 10, 8, and one year and five months old, so they will be given counselling and emotional support.

“We have requested professional counsellors from the state Social Welfare Department to monitor the emotion and behaviour of the children.

“Aside from that, we will also ask the school’s counsellor to pay close attention to the situation of the children, especially the eldest Elisa Oliva Damian,” said Fatimah after officiating at the Sarawak Women of Tomorrow 2022 Bootcamp at a local hotel here today.

Fatimah added that she was personally concerned about the eldest child, Elisa, who might feel she had to shoulder the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings.

“We are also concerned that Elisa might not wish to attend school on the excuse of having to care for her younger siblings.”

“This is where the protection officers and counsellors have to play their role to convince Elisa that everything will be alright as her relatives will look after her siblings when she is in school.”

Fatimah was heartened by relatives from both sides of the family doing their best to care for the children and hoped they would adapt to their new environment here after they were flown back March 16.

She disclosed that the three children will be receiving a total of RM500 monthly from the Social Welfare Department.