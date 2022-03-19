Federal Court brings relief to five ex-MAS employees

MIRI (March 19): The Federal Court in Kuching brought reprieve and relief to five former Malaysian Airlines (MAS) employees who were unfairly terminated for alleged gambling nine years ago.

The court unanimously rejected MAS’ appeal brought against the Miri High Court’s decision to award compensation amounting RM303,433.92 to them.

The Federal Court also allowed costs of RM40,000 to the appellants being costs awarded to them for the proceedings in the Federal Court and Court of Appeal.

Andrian Samuel Labo, Muhammad Alias Abdullah, Mohammad Bujang, Hasmady Ibrahim and Hassan Othman were said to be unfairly terminated for gambling they allegedly committed at the Mas Cargo rest room between 9.15pm and 9.30pm on Nov 4, 2008.

The decision announced on Monday by the Federal Court panel comprising justices Nallini Patmanathan, Vernon Ong Lam Kiat and Abdul Rahman Sebli, also reinstated the Miri High Court’s decision given on July 10, 2018 which allowed the appellants’ judicial review application by quashing the award of the Miri Industrial Court given on Feb 13, 2017 (which had earlier dismissed the appellants’ claim for unfair dismissal against MAS).

The Federal Court allowed the appellants’ appeal against the decision of the Court of Appeal given on Aug 28, 2019 which had earlier allowed MAS’ appeal brought against the Miri High Court decision by a majority of two to one.

The appellants, who were dissatisfied with the decision of the Court of Appeal, were granted leave to appeal by the Federal Court on April 5, 2021.

The appellants have been litigating their claim for unfair dismissal against MAS for the last nine years since they filed claim for unfair dismissal at the Miri Industrial Court on September 15, 2011.

They were represented by Rajesh Jethi of Messrs Jethi & Associates from the Industrial Court to the Federal Court, while MAS was represented by Gordon Tang of Messrs Tang & Partners.