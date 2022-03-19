Give more time for elected representatives to speak, says Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (March 19): The 73 elected representatives in Sabah should be given more time to speak at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, said Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Speaking to reporters after the party’s committee members meeting on Saturday, the opposition leader for Sabah said if parliament with 222 members can have its sitting for three months to allow lawmakers to bring up issues from their constituency, it should be applied at the state level as well.

“With 73 representatives in Sabah, I am sure there are many issues that need to be brought up, not only unemployment, floods and basic facilities, but also roads. Many roads and other basic infrastructure have been badly damaged. Just look at the roads from Kota Kinabalu to Tawau. Badly damaged.

“We want our representatives to have space to speak. There are many laws that need to be reviewed and improved. We need to debate it,” he said.

According to Shafie, assemblymen in Sabah are currently given about five minutes to speak, while in parliament MPs are given about 15 to 20 minutes. The opposition leader in parliament is given an hour to speak, Sabah opposition leader is only given 20 minutes.