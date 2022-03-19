Ismail Sabri assures congress he will discuss Parliament dissolution with Umno’s ‘Top Five’

KUALA LUMPUR (March 19): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob gave his assurance that he would discuss any impending dissolution of Parliament with Umno’s top leadership.

He said he had decided to tackle the issue head-on after hearing delegates at the Umno General Assembly, which ends today, pushing for national polls to be held in the near future.

The Umno vice-president said the matter would be discussed with the party’s president, deputy president, vice-presidents and supreme council working committee as well as the Cabinet before being brought to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for his consent.

“We want Umno to return as the dominant party. God willing, if we can win, we would not wait another second to call the election,” he said during his winding-up speech at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

More than 1,000 delegates then erupted into cheers as Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi approached Ismail Sabri. Both men then gave each other a pat on the shoulder.

They were joined by other party leaders, who in a display of unity, proceeded to hold hands to a thundering ovation of about two minutes.

In his 30-minute speech, Ismail Sabri also listed all of his accomplishments since becoming prime minister last August, after his predecessor and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned from Cabinet following a second political crisis in two years compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said he always made a point of holding discussions with the party and taking its priorities into consideration when making any decision in government for the benefit of the people.

“Since BN’s return to power, many successes have been accomplished. As a party man, the most important thing to me is to fulfill the party’s responsibilities,” he said.

In his policy speech yesterday, Ahmad Zahid reiterated calls for the next general election to be held early.

He said although it is the prerogative of the Cabinet to dissolve Parliament to make way for the 15th general election (GE15), it is Umno’s right to decide on the party’s direction.

“Umno is a party that upholds the Federal Constitution.

“We understand that the authority to dissolve Parliament falls under the purview of the Cabinet, where the prime minister will advise and seek approval from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said yesterday. – Malay Mail