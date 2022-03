MetMalaysia warns of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in several areas in Sarawak until 6pm

KUCHING (March 19): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several areas across Sarawak until 6pm today, according to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement issued at 1.50pm, it said the areas involved are Kuching, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song, Kapit and Bukit Mabong), Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang.

The department added similar weather conditions are also expected to occur in several areas in Sabah and Labuan.

The areas involved in Sabah are its interior (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), West Coast, Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat.