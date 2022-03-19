MoTAC targets two million tourist arrivals in 2022

KUCHING (March 19): Federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) has set a target of registering two million tourist arrivals from overseas this year, with estimated revenue of RM8.6 billion.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri is optimistic that her ministry would be able to achieve this, backed by business tourism events such as meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).

She is confident of this sector’s huge potential in bringing in visitors from other countries to Malaysia.

“Just two weeks ago, we won the bid in Dubai for a business tourism event, which is expected to bring in 7,000 participants to Malaysia. The business event is expected (to be held) in July.

“This is an approach for us to double (the number of) tourist arrivals. We can no longer rely solely on ordinary tourist arrivals; we have to create business tourism events in order to reach our target,” she said in a press conference held after officiating at the opening of the Satellite Campus of the National Craft Institute Sarawak at Jalan Stadium here today.

Accompanying the minister was Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang, who is also the chairperson of Malaysian Handicrafts’ board of directors.

Adding on, Nancy said her ministry would continue its efforts in helping the tourism industry players, including bidding for events that would bring more tourists to Sarawak.

She believed that the industry players should be able to bounce back and generate more incomes, despite being adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said it could be seen that Malaysia was in transition to the endemic phase, with its international borders expected to reopen by April 1.

On a separate subject, Nancy, who is Batang Sadong MP, encouraged entrepreneurs or individuals with tourism products such as waterfalls or other eco-tourism offerings to upgrade all the relevant infrastructure.

In this respect, she said her ministry was committed to helping these entrepreneurs in upgrading their tourism areas.

Nonetheless, she felt that such efforts should have been done earlier given that travellers these days, particularly the young ones, would prefer to go to nature destinations such as waterfalls.

“In my constituency, we are in the process of upgrading some areas although they are privately owned.

“These owners have difficulties in developing their products, so we help by building jetties and car parks,” she added.