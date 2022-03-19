MP: Flaw in MySejahtera can expose system to manipulations

SIBU (March 19): Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has cautioned that the ‘flaw’ in the MySejahtera system can expose it to manipulations by many irresponsible quarters.

Adding on, he said the results submitted through MySejahtera by those conducting Covid-19 self-testing at home had been known to not fully ‘capture’ the number of positive cases.

According to him, this is because irresponsible individuals would rather lie about their status than ‘having to face all the inconveniences that come with the Red status’.

“There were also cases of people whose results turned out to be negative, but the MySejahtera did not switch to the ‘White’ status.

“With such a flawed system, it’s too easy for people to take advantage of it,” said Tiong, who is also Dudong assemblyman, in a statement yesterday.

He also noted that the Health Department no longer required the confirmed cases and their close-contacts to wear isolation wristbands.

“Even though these bands had the effect of reminding the patients to continue isolation, this too is now gone.

“With Covid-19-positive individuals can now wander outdoors without any warning, would this not pose a grave danger to public health?” the MP questioned.

“This is an incredibly flawed SOP (standard operating procedures) on the authorities’ part, made even worse by the poor epidemic control by the Ministry of Health, which is now hell-bent on imposing more measures through the 2021 amendment to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342).”

Tiong said at a time when the pandemic had ‘decimated the economy, astronomical fines were coming in’.

He also pointed out that even the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) and the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) had repeatedly opposed the proposed amendments to the law.

“As a member of Parliament, I too express my opposition to these proposed amendments.

“I remind the Minister of Health and the Director-General of Health to remember that the government ought to listen to the voices of the people and put the people first, instead of doing whatever they wish in their ivory towers and exploiting their power and prestige.

“Replace threats and intimidation with education and advocacy – we are a ‘Government of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), not a ‘Government of Threatening Malaysia!” said Tiong.